Officers turn patrol cars into food drives for families in need

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Don't be alarmed if you see a lot of police cars outside your go-to grocery store because if you take a closer look, you'll see they're filling those patrol cars with canned goods collected from neighbors across our community.

About 8,900 Thomas County residents have lost access to SNAP food benefits amid the federal shutdown.



The “Pack a Patrol Car” drive collected more than 1,000 food items in one day and continues through local partners like Thomas County CARES and the Thomasville Food Bank.



Watch the video below to see how donations will help refill shelves at local pantries and support families facing hunger while waiting for relief at the state or federal level.

I'm checking out how police are turning patrol cars into donation bins to help families losing food benefits following recent SNAP cuts.

It's been more than a month since the government shutdown began and now, with SNAP benefits cut in November, over 8,900 Thomas County residents are struggling to afford groceries.

Local food banks say the need is doubling, and many are relying on community donations just to keep shelves stocked.

"Just knowing that there's a need, I feel like there's going to be the challenges. It may be doubled with the challenges with the SNAP program and federal programs kind of during the standstill of the government. I just felt like it was important to not just help people feed their families, but it may also help relieve some of that stress that families are fixing to go with," said Donna Langston, Lieutenant at Thomasville Police Department.

That's why Thomasville Police launched their Pack a Patrol Car food drive, setting up outside Walmart, Publix, and Food Lion from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this weekend.

They're asking shoppers to grab a few extra cans or boxes on their grocery run... all to help feed neighbors in need.

"Well, today I did chicken pot pie soup," said Lopez.

Sarah Lopez manages 13 mobile home communities here in Thomasville and she says she sees firsthand how much the shutdown and SNAP cuts are hurting families.

She believes it's on all of us to step up and help however we can.

"A lot of people aren't going to ask. They're going to be too humble, and especially our Thomasville Police Department, they work so hard for us. So just giving our local agencies the support they need to meet the needs of the community," said Lopez.

And like always, Thomasville came through.

"Honestly, after yesterday, I was really worried that I wouldn't get any donations, but I forgot how giving Thomasville and Thomas County residents are. Yesterday at Walmart, we raised over 1,000 items, and we got monetary donations where we went and purchased food from that location," said Langston.

All donations stay local going to organizations like Thomas County CARES, Thomasville Street Feed, Salvation Army, andThomas County Food Ban helping fill the gap until more support arrives at the state or federal level.

If you missed this weekend's drive, you can still drop off donations at the Thomasville Police Department on 921 Smith Avenue and they'll make sure your food goes straight to local families in need.

