Archbold expands breast cancer screening access for South Georgia women

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For many women in Georgia, a mammogram without insurance can cost more than $200, a price that could put life-saving screenings out of reach.

This month, Archbold is working to make those screenings more affordable and available for women across South Georgia.

J. Chris Newman, the vice president of Archbold Memorial, says he wants this effort to focus on early detection and reaching women who might otherwise skip screenings.

"We've added resources and a position through the fundraisers that we've had in the previous year to add an outreach coordinator for identification of the kind of areas that are lacking access to mammograms," Newman said.

Newman says Archbold performed over 15,000 mammograms last year. With the new outreach coordinator, they hope to increase that number by up to 25% this year.

The coordinator will connect with neighborhoods, churches, and community groups, especially women who may be scared or worried about costs if they're uninsured.

"We have financial assistance associated with all of our treatments across the system, but specifically, we do not want the financial reasons to be a barrier to someone having access to a mammogram. So if you'll just work directly with us or your provider and contact our leadership team, we can absolutely work through those," said Newman.

Pamela Contreras is the new community outreach navigator.

I sat down with her to understand why getting mammograms is so important.

"When we don't come in on a regular screening, we can miss symptoms. We can miss a diagnosis. Sometimes they might come in when it's already too advanced, and by the time they come here, the risk of them developing something else becomes higher," said Contreras.

Contreras tells me 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

Catching it in stage 0 or 1 can make treatment much easier and more effective, compared to waiting until a lump is discovered later.

"They are able to answer all your questions and make sure that you feel comfortable when you come into the building. The actual exam is a very low radiation x-ray that takes no more than 10 to 15 minutes from beginning to end. I always tell people, if you're able to go shopping at Walmart, you're able to come in to us. I will take care of you," said Contreras.

As part of this effort, Archbold is hosting events like the Pink Run and the Pink Affair to raise awareness and celebrate survivors.

The Pink Run is a one-mile fun run and 5K to promote healthy living and community engagement, while the Pink Affair is a fashion show and celebration honoring survivors and their journey through breast cancer.

You can get a mammogram at any of Archbold's four locations: Thomasville, Cairo, Quitman, and Camilla. And this month, to encourage screenings, Archbold is partnering with Ellianos in Thomasville, so neighbors can get a free drink with every mammogram.

