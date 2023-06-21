Ashley Engle joins the ABC 27 team as a multimedia journalist. Ashley was born and raised in Central Florida growing up in Lake Placid, Florida.

Ashley obtained her Bachelor's in Sports Journalism and her Master's in Mass Communication from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2022 and May 2023.

During college, Ashley worked in television for the college's newsroom, Cronkite News. There, she covered the Waste Management Open, The 2022 Arizona Governor Election and more.

Before falling in love with storytelling, Ashley was an all-round athlete. She enjoyed building relationships with her teammates while creating friendships with those on opposing teams. She hopes to bring that quality when it comes to telling stories in communities.

She is excited to be back in her home state and to get plugged into the Big Bend community and tell people's stories.

On Ashley’s free time, she enjoys golfing, traveling, working out and reading her Bible. She also enjoys going to church and spending time with her church family.

If you have story ideas, be sure to email Ashley and follow her on social media!