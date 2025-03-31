Quincy Music Theatre figuring out a way to overcome funding cuts in 41st Season

Quincy Music Theatre's 41st season focuses on resilience, with a lineup of four musicals celebrating community strength.

Despite losing up to half of its operating budget due to state funding cuts, the theatre is determined to push forward, finding new ways to fundraise and support its mission.

Watch the video to see what the 41st season is all about.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Quincy Music Theatre announced its 41st season, but this time it’s facing a significant challenge: a loss of state funding.

In a year when funding is tighter than ever, the theatre is working hard to stay afloat and continue its mission of bringing arts and culture to the community.

"Arts is so impactful for our youth and anyone else." says Heather Malson, a board member at Quincy Music Theatre.

The 41st season is centered around resilience, a theme that’s been on the minds of theatre leaders after losing a significant portion of funding.

"That funding essentially took away almost half of our operating budget," Malson explained.

Last June, Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed $32 million in funding meant for arts and cultural grants, and the Quincy Music Theatre felt the impact of that decision. The theatre had previously received between $25,000 and $40,000 from this pool of funds.

"While it probably would be detrimental for any other non-profit, we saw it as a challenge," Malson said.

Despite this setback, theatre leaders are determined to push forward. Kafui Ablorddeppy, president of the Quincy Music Theatre, expressed optimism about the season ahead.

"I'm really excited about our 41st season this year. We chose dreams, determination, and defiance" said Ablorddeppy.

The 41st season will feature four musicals that celebrate the strength of community during uncertain times. The theatre is also actively exploring ways to fundraise and navigate the challenges posed by the funding cuts.

"We're bold, resilient, and always ready for what's next," Ablorddeppy said.

For more information on Quincy Music Theatre's 41st or ways to donate, check out their website.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.