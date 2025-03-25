Gadsden Woman to Woman hosts Diaper Drive to help families amid rising costs

Gadsden Woman to Woman’s diaper drive aims to provide short-term relief while teaching families long-term financial independence.

Local businesses have joined as drop-off locations, making it easier for the community to contribute and help families in need.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The National Diaper Bank Network reports that nearly 50% of U.S. families, including those in Gadsden County, can’t afford the diapers they need. With diaper prices up 48% since the pandemic, local families are feeling the strain. One organization is stepping up to provide relief.

Gadsden Woman to Woman, a local community group, is hosting a diaper drive to support families who are struggling to meet this basic need. With diaper prices soaring, families are now spending up to $1,000 a year per child to keep their little ones clean and comfortable.

Brittany Mackey, an intern at Gadsden Woman to Woman and who's idea it was to fill this gap, shared how the organization is stepping in to help.

“Having a diaper resource in house to be able to say ‘hey, you need some diapers? I’ll be able to help you out'” Mackey said.

The rising cost of diapers is not just a local issue, but a national one. Mackey shared her personal experience with the high cost of baby essentials, saying,

“I have a family, my sister has a baby, and she has to buy diapers, and you don’t know how expensive—from the small packs to the big packs.”

In response to the increasing need, Gadsden Woman to Woman is calling on local businesses and community members to support the diaper drive. Several local businesses have stepped up as drop-off locations, making it easy for the community to contribute.

Carol Gagliano, Director of Operations and Evaluation for Gadsden Woman to Woman, emphasized that the goal is to provide short-term relief while also empowering families in the long run. “We're going to help families, but the idea is they don't become dependent" she says.

Gagliano explained that the organization’s approach is about more than just handing out diapers. It's also about equipping families with the resources and knowledge they need to become self-sufficient.

“We do that through education and support and encouraging resource development for them,” Gagliano said.

Mackey echoed this sentiment, noting that the goal of the drive is to help families get back on their feet and become financially independent.

“Let me also show you how to budget to make sure that next month, you’ll be able to set aside money to have diapers. So you don’t have to rely on us. So we’re there to support you, but also we’re going to teach you and educate on how to support yourself,” Mackey said.

The diaper drive will continue until March 31st. Community members are encouraged to donate at the drop-off locations listed by Gadsden Woman to Woman. Every donation helps families in need, so consider giving back and making a difference in the lives of your neighbors.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

Gadsden Extension Office : 2140 W Jefferson St, Quincy, FL

Quincy Public Library: 732 S Pat Thomas Pkwy, Quincy, FL

Chattahoochee Public Library: 300 Maple St, Chattahoochee, FL

Havana Public Library: 203 5th Ave E, Havana, FL

City of Gretna Town Hall: 14615 Main St, Gretna, FL

QR CODE TO DONATE ON AMAZON WISHLIST:

GADSDEN WOMAN TO WOMAN AMAZON WISHLIST GADSDEN WOMAN TO WOMAN

