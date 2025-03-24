City of Quincy Launches New "My Quincy" Mobile App

Quincy’s new “My Quincy” app offers real-time updates on public safety, weather alerts, and more, ensuring residents are always informed.

The app enhances customer service by allowing residents to easily access city services, including utility bill payments and direct communication with city departments.

Watch the video to see how you can download the free app.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Quincy has officially launched its new "My Quincy" mobile app, designed to provide neighbors with easy access to important city updates and notifications. The app allows neighbors to stay connected with local leaders and receive real-time alerts and information directly from the city.

Quincy’s Police Chief Carlos Hill explains that the app was developed in response to concerns from citizens who felt they weren't receiving timely notifications.

“The reason why we looked at an app to push out to the city is because a lot of the citizens were saying that they weren’t getting the proper notifications across various departments city-wide,” said Chief Hill.

The "My Quincy" app provides a platform for residents to stay informed about the latest updates, including public safety information, weather alerts, and more. Chief Hill adds, “We’ll be using it for press releases, public service announcements, and weather updates.”

Anessa Canidate, the City’s Customer Service Supervisor, highlights how the app makes customer service more efficient and accessible. "It will give an opportunity for the city to interact with our customers in real-time," Canidate said.

The app also simplifies everyday tasks for residents, including an easy way to pay utility bills. "We’re able to keep up with the technology of the 21st century, which will allow us to work more efficiently with our customers," Canidate added.

The free app is now live and available for download. City leaders encourage residents to download the app to stay connected and informed.

CITY OF QUINCY MY QUINCY APP

