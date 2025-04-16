Community steps up: Donated clothing helps Gadsden seniors dress for success

Fraternity's and neighbors provided suits and business wear to Gadsden seniors.

After our story aired, donations poured in—giving students confidence and a polished look for the next chapter.

Watch the video to hear reactions.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thanks to your generosity, seniors at Gadsden County High School now have the professional attire they need to walk into graduation — and into their future — with confidence.

Lots of suits, ties, shoes, and dresses were given to Gadsden County High School seniors Wednesday afternoon.

“You want to create a baseline of how you should move and portray yourself, however you want to make sure those around you don’t become complacent and think that’s just the standard and that’s just the limit.”

DeAngelo Crawford is with the Alpha Xi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Inc. at FAMU.

The fraternity, alongside neighbors from Tallahassee and Gadsden County, donated clothing to students.

He says they donated suits that came from their “Suits for Our Sons” initiative, a program aimed at preparing young men for professional success.

“A lot of times you don’t wear a suit unless it’s for a wedding, funeral or even going to court, so just trying to change that perspective and outlook to let people know that it’s ok to wear a suit.”

Wednesday’s event—“Dress to Impress: Gadsden Senior Career!”—gave seniors the opportunity to select business-ready outfits donated by the community.

“I was not expecting all of this at all.”

The event was spearheaded by Kynadi Harris, Public Relations Coordinator for Gadsden County Schools and a proud alum of Gadsden County High.

She says many students simply don’t have access to professional clothing for interviews, internships, or career events.

“It is a start, I wish I had some of these clothes just to start.”

At first, there were no donations—until our story aired calling for community support.

After that, Harris says her office was overflowing with donations.

“This is community, and this is what we hope for.”

GCHS says they plan on doing this again next year to make sure no student goes without.

