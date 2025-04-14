New high-tech cameras help Gadsden County and other agencies track down double homicide suspect

New FLOCK camera system helped identify and locate a double homicide suspect within days

GCSO plans to expand beyond the current 30+ cameras to increase coverage across the county

Watch the video to see how they work.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Gadsden County Sheriff's office is stepping up crime-fighting efforts with new high-tech cameras. I'm Ashley Engle in the Quincy neighborhood where these cameras are already paying off—helping track down a double homicide suspect.

From quiet neighborhoods to busy intersections—new cameras are going up across Gadsden County. But they're not just any cameras.

"They're also license plate readers."

Funded by the county, GCSO Colonel Bobby Collins says this technology is built to spot trouble.

It's called, the FLOCK system.`

"If I have some parameters, I need to put in to our database, to locate a particular vehicle, or a person, I can put generic parameters in there such as a white jeep."

The cameras helped the sheriff's office—and other law enforcement agencies—track down Dominic Caroway.

Deputies say he committed a double homicide at a Mobile gas station just off I-10 in Quincy this past February.

The case sparked a multi-county chase. Colonel Collins says the cameras captured Caroway's vehicle—like the example shown here of our news car—leading to a pursuit that ended with Caroway being shot and killed by law enforcement in Suwannee County.

"A lot of times, early on in our investigative measures, we pretty much know who these people are just by these cameras."

Sheriff Morris Young says the new technology will help them keep neighbors safe.

"We got eyes and ears around this county."

GCSO says right now they have a little over 30 cameras around the county and they are wanting to add more.

