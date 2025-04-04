Community Organization hosts Farm Share to combat food insecurity in Havana

Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach, Inc. is organizing a Farm Share food distribution to help Havana residents facing food insecurity.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 5, at Havana’s Town Hall, starting at 9 a.m. and lasting until supplies run out.

Watch the video to see how people they serve.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Food insecurity continues to be a pressing issue in Gadsden County, and one local organization is taking action to ensure families have access to fresh, affordable food.

Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach, Inc. is partnering with Farm Share to host a food distribution event this Saturday in Havana. The neighborhood, which has only one grocery store, faces limited access to fresh food options, making this initiative critical for many neighbors.

“It’s a big need for those in Havana, there’s a lot of people that need more than others,” said Mary Conyers, a volunteer with the organization.

Conyers noted that every time they hold a food distribution, hundreds of community members show up in need of assistance.

“All ages going through the line because right now, we all in need,” she added.

According toCensus Reporter 25.5%of Havana’s population lives below the poverty line. Across the state, 10.6% of residents face food insecurity, highlighting the urgent need for community support efforts like this one.

“People need to be fed. We have a lot of people going to bed hungry,” said Anissa Butler, President of Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach.

Butler emphasized the importance of providing food to those who may be struggling to make ends meet.

“We have a lot of people that work and can’t make ends meet, and the extra really does help them put food on the table,” she said.

The Farm Share distribution will take place on Saturday, April 5, at Havana’s Town Hall, starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until supplies last.

For many residents, events like these provide a vital source of relief, ensuring that no one in the community has to go without a meal.

BLESSINGS OF HOPE EMPOWERMENT OUTREACH INC.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.