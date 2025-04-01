Gadsden County parent launches Sewing Club at Tallahassee Classical School to teach kids valuable skills

Gadsden County parent Rose Garrison leads a Sewing Club that teaches students how to sew clothes, bags, and make repairs.

The club empowers students with practical skills, fostering creativity while addressing the financial impact of rising clothing costs.

Watch the video to see why students joined.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With inflation continuing to drive up the cost of clothing, one parent from Gadsden County is helping students at Tallahassee Classical School stitch together a solution.

Through a hands-on Sewing Club, students are learning much more than just how to thread a needle. The club is offering an innovative way for young learners to explore their creativity while gaining valuable life skills.

"I really want to be a designer when I grow up, so I also have to learn how to sew," said Denia, a student at the school.

The club provides an opportunity for students like Denia, Daniel, and Ariannah to learn how to make everything from bags to clothes to simple fixes like sewing on a button.

"I wanna fix what happens, so it can look brand new," shared Daniel, another student involved in the club.

Ariannah, who joined the club added, "My mom wanted me to join sewing club, and she wants me to learn how to sew."

This unique initiative is threading its way into the hearts of students at Tallahassee Classical School, thanks to the dedication of Gadsden County parent Rose Garrison.

As the mentor and leader of the Sewing Club, Garrison is teaching the students more than just the basics of sewing. She emphasizes patience, perseverance, and creativity – qualities that she believes are essential for personal growth and success.

"I think it’s really important, I’ve used it throughout my life for the different needs that I had as a child," Garrison explained.

For Garrison, the club is about empowering students to think practically. "It’s something you can use at every stage of your life," she said.

The goal of the club is simple: to teach kids practical skills that can be used in everyday life while sparking their imaginations.

Garrison’s personal experience with sewing has inspired her to pass the skill on to the next generation. "I didn’t have a budget where I can pick what I wanted, but I could make what I wanted," she said.

As the price of clothes continues to rise due to inflation, the value of learning how to make your own clothes is even more apparent. According to YCharts, the inflation rate for clothes in December 2024 was up by 0.90%.

Garrison believes that skills learned in the Sewing Club can be life-changing for students, especially as they look for ways to navigate rising costs.

"If I keep sewing, I can make bags and clothes and sell them," said Daniel, highlighting the potential for entrepreneurship that comes with mastering the craft.

The Sewing Club meets every Thursday, giving students the chance to let their imaginations and creativity flow one stitch and button at a time. So far, about 10 students are part of the club.

