National Hook-Up of Black Women, Inc. celebrates decades of service in Gadsden County

NHBW has spent 30 years helping to improve the lives of women and children in Gadsden County.

Leaders in the organization, like Linda Jefferson and Debra Roberts, emphasize community service, leadership, and empowering the next generation of women.

Watch the video to hear from members

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For the past three decades, the National Hook-Up of Black Women, Inc. (NHBW) has played a key role in uplifting and empowering the women and children of Gadsden County. Through its dedication to education, health, wellness, and community service, the organization has become a beacon of positive change for women and girls in the region.

Linda Jefferson, the Parliamentary and Bylaw Chair for the Gadsden County chapter emphasizes how NHBW strives to ensure women and girls are empowered and equipped to lead.

"I’ve got to meet a group of dynamic women in the organization both on a local and national level," Jefferson said. "We come together as one we come together to serve the community and go out and see what the community needs."

NHBW’s efforts include a literacy program that provides children in Gadsden County with books and resources, and they offer scholarships to help students further their education.

"We work with children in the schools, daycares, and churches and we read to them. To try to help them grow a love for reading," said Debra Roberts, President of the Gadsden County chapter.

For Roberts, the legacy of the NHBW in Gadsden County is about more than just offering services; it’s about creating a lasting impact by nurturing leadership, passion, and purpose. She hopes to continue this legacy by encouraging younger women to join the organization and bring fresh perspectives to the work they do.

"We don’t want the organization to phase out. We want to have young ones to come in so we can train them to continue the work we are already doing," said Roberts.

As NHBW celebrates its continued success, they are excited to see the future of the organization grow and evolve, with more young women stepping up to continue their mission.

If you're interested in learning more about the NHBW, sign up or supporting their programs, visit their website

