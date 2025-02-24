Gadsden County Leaders rally for funding to address community needs ahead of Florida's Legislative Session

County leaders in Quincy are requesting funding for projects, including the Boys and Girls Club construction and infrastructure improvements.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend advocates for $3 million to increase capacity and expand services to meet the growing demand in the region.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As Florida's legislative session approaches, Gadsden County leaders are making their voices heard to ensure their community's needs are not overlooked. On Monday, the County Commission chambers in Quincy were filled with residents, county leaders, and nonprofit representatives, all advocating for funding to improve the quality of life in their area.

Gadsden County Commissioner Ronterious Green emphasized the importance of unity in the community, stating, "It was good seeing all of our community leaders coming together under one roof for a common goal: to make Gadsden County a better place."

Among the items at the top of the priority list for Gadsden County are improvements to infrastructure, including lift stations for the town of Havana, and a request for $3 million in funding for the construction of the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend in Quincy.

"We do have plenty opportunities to move up since it seems like we're always at the bottom. We can only go up if we come together and work together," said Green.

The meeting also saw representatives from local nonprofits, including Second Harvest of the Big Bend, which is seeking $3 million to expand its operations and meet the rising demand for food assistance across the Big Bend region.

CEO Monique Ellsworth explained, "The first goal is to double the capacity of our facility. That’s simply just us buying new racking systems. It would mean that we don’t have to change the square footage of the building, we can use the space we have better."

In addition to expanding its facility, Second Harvest is also looking to build a production kitchen to prepare and serve healthier meals to those in need.

Ellsworth says sixty-three percent of neighbors in Gadsden County are living paycheck to paycheck, having to make difficult decisions about how to take care of their families.

With the legislative session set to begin on Tuesday, March 4th, Gadsden County's leaders are hopeful that their advocacy will result in the much-needed support to address these critical community needs.

