Apalachee Center expands services to include primary care for Gadsden County

Apalachee Center now offers primary care services to all Gadsden County residents, not just its existing mental health patients.

The initiative is led by Dr. Shynequria Williams-McNealy, who aims to address healthcare access barriers faced by the local community.

Watch the video to hear from the doctor providing these services in Gadsden

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Apalachee Center, traditionally known for its mental health support services, is now extending its reach by offering primary care to everyone, including residents of Gadsden County. This new service aims to make it easier for people to access the care they need.

Dr. Shynequria Williams-McNealy, who is part of this new initiative, expressed her passion for helping the community.

"Knowing that I am helping my client. Making sure that they are healthy," she said when asked about her favorite part of being a doctor.

Dr. Williams-McNealy, who grew up in Gadsden County, says she understands the unique challenges faced by many residents when it comes to healthcare access.

"I know the clients here, I know my community, I know a lot of the things that they may need that they may not be getting anywhere else because I grew up in this community, and I know a lot of the barriers that prevent them from getting the care that they need"

The expansion to primary care services is crucial, as many in Gadsden County face difficulties accessing healthcare due to transportation issues or the lack of nearby medical facilities. The new service is available to all residents, not just those seeking mental health support.

Selina Agnew, Program Supervisor at Apalachee Center, highlighted the importance of this expansion. "Really shows that we are attempting and trying to encompass the holistic approach to all clients who come into our doors," she said.

Agnew emphasized that providing additional healthcare options is vital for the community. "Gadsden needs to have more options for primary care. I think the growth of Apalachee Center is to be considered to encompass the community that it's in," she added.

The center is now accepting patients aged 13 and older. For more information, visit Apalachee Center'swebsite.

