Midway Fire Rescue Unveils Game-Changing Fire Truck with Smart Nozzles

The Sam’s System enables remote water flow control, improving firefighter safety and efficiency.

Midway Fire Rescue becomes the first department in Florida and the South to implement this innovative technology.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A major leap forward for firefighter safety and efficiency, Midway Fire Rescue has unveiled a new fire truck featuring cutting-edge "smart nozzles." This new technology promises to enhance the way firefighters operate, improving both their speed and safety during emergencies.

The new system, known as the Sam’s System, allows firefighters to remotely control water flow from their trucks, significantly reducing the need for manual operation. The system was made possible thanks to a generous donation from HME Ahrens-FOX, the company behind the truck's design. Jeff Rhein of HME Ahrens-FOX explained the impact this system will have on firefighting operations.

“It’s designed to help firefighters on scene maximize their ability to perform their duties,” Rhein said.

The Sam’s System is particularly valuable in situations where firefighters may be isolated on the scene for an extended period. Rhein noted, “They’re really on their own, for the first, could be up to 20 minutes on scene.”

The new technology also allows Midway Fire Rescue to operate more efficiently, even with staffing shortages. The system gives smaller departments the ability to handle emergencies more effectively and safely.

Midway Fire Chief Nathan Yarusso explained how the system frees up personnel to focus on other critical tasks. “This new system it’s able to free up hands of other firefighters that would normally be working at the panel on the truck, now that we don't need someone at the panel all the time, that frees up that driver to be on with the firefighter at the end of the nozzle.”

Previously, Midway Fire Rescue manually operated the nozzle system, but the new system is fully digital, providing easier and more efficient control.

Midway Fire Rescue is the first department in the South and the entire state of Florida to implement this technology, with the nearest department using it located in Tennessee. Chief Yarusso hopes that this innovation will inspire other small departments to make similar investments.

“I’m really hoping this new technology will encourage other small departments like us to make this investment,” he said.

With this new addition to their fleet, Midway Fire Rescue is setting a new standard for firefighter safety and operational efficiency.

