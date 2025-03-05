Tallahassee Kappa League inspires Gadsden County youth to become future leaders

The Tallahassee Kappa League is recruiting young men in grades 6-11 to join their leadership-focused mentorship program.

Students will receive guidance on leadership development and opportunities for higher education, with the goal of shaping them into future community leaders.

Watch the video to see how your child can join.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Tallahassee Kappa League is continuing its mission to empower young men to become future leaders. On Wednesday morning, the group visited James A. Shanks Middle School to recruit students for their mentorship program. The initiative is focused on shaping tomorrow’s leaders by offering them guidance and opportunities for personal development.

Shontel Rittman, an advisor with the Tallahassee Kappa League, emphasized the importance of providing local youth with the tools to succeed. "Quincy’s home for me. I’m a firm believer of what you see is what you will be. I think it’s very important for the youth in Gadsden County to know that there are other opportunities available that they may not be aware of," Rittman said.

The Kappa League is specifically targeting young men in grades 6 through 11, aiming to cultivate leadership skills and prepare them for life after high school. "We train those kids towards leadership and a life after high school," Rittman explained.

Founded in 1972 at the Florida A&M University Developmental Research School, the Tallahassee Kappa League is the oldest youth organization in the community. The program continues to inspire and empower young men to become influential leaders. This past week, they visited Gadsden County High School and James A. Shanks Middle School to recruit students for the mentorship program.

Camry Floyd, Principal of James A. Shanks Middle School, expressed hope that students who join the Kappa League will feel empowered by the experience. "I hope the students who decide to join the Kappa League feel empowered," Floyd said. She also noted the positive impact the program can have on students, particularly in overcoming challenges like peer pressure. "Peer pressure is a major distraction for middle school boys. I want them to understand that everyone has individual characteristics that not only make them unique but that contributes to their overall success."

The mentorship program’s goal is to help young men discover their unique talents and abilities, become leaders of impact, and pursue higher education.

Parents interested in learning more about The Tallahassee Kappa League can attend an informational meeting on Sunday, March 16th, at 4 p.m. at 730 Wailes Street in Tallahassee.

