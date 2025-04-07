Havana Garden Club hosts annual plant sale to support community beautification

The Havana Garden Club’s annual plant sale raises critical funds for town beautification and gardening projects.

All proceeds go directly back into the community, supporting flower beds, clean-ups, and volunteer-led beautification efforts.

Watch the video to see ow you can help!

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From planting flowers to building a sense of community, the Havana Garden Club is once again getting their hands dirty to help the town thrive.

The club is gearing up for its annual plant sale, an event that serves as more than just a place to buy greenery. For club members like Reva Marshall, it’s a key source of support for the group's ongoing mission.

“It’s very important, that’s the only way we can get money by ourselves,” said Marshall, who serves as the club’s treasurer.

Marshall and fellow volunteers take pride in maintaining Havana’s charm—one garden bed at a time.

“We can count on our plant sale usually but also our fundraiser in the fall with our casseroles,” she added.

For nearly five decades, the Havana Garden Club has played a vital role in keeping the town colorful and cared for through planting flowers and cleaning up shared spaces. But those efforts come at a cost, and that’s where the fundraising comes in.

“These funds from the plant sale is one of those major fundraisers. 100% goes to our community,” said Club President Edna Hall-Whitehead.

Hall-Whitehead emphasized that every member of the club is a volunteer, and all funds raised directly support the group’s beautification efforts around town.

“It is very important that they come so that the hard work that our volunteers invested into it is brought to them so they can enjoy it in their yards,” she said.

The plant sale will take place on Saturday, April 12th, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the address shown on the flyer. Proceeds from the event will go directly toward improving and maintaining gardens throughout the Havana community.

