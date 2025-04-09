Officers cleared in deadly multi-county pursuit; honored for bravery

Dominic Caroway was accused of killing two peopleand critically injuring two others during a gas station shooting in Quincy on February 7th.

Law enforcement officers who pursued and ultimately shot Caroway were cleared by the State Attorney and later honored for their bravery.

Two officers involved in a deadly shootout that ended a multi-county manhunt have officially been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Florida State Attorney's Office ruled that the officers acted “courageously, appropriately, and legally” in the fatal shooting of Dominic Caroway, who was considered an “immediate deadly threat.”

The incident stems from a violent crime spree that began on February 7th,when Caroway allegedly opened fire at a gas station in Quincy, killing two people and critically injuring two others. The shooting launched a massive search effort stretching across several counties.

The manhunt ended in Suwannee County, where Caroway crashed his vehicle and fled into a wooded area. There, he reportedly opened fire, striking Suwannee County Deputy Justin Dalton twice.

Despite the danger, Sergeant Gerald Butler, Officer Evelio Alvarez, and Officer Andrew Cook—alongside members of the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office—pursued Caroway into the woods.

Caroway was ultimately confronted by Sergeant Mark Pierce and Officer Brandie Harden. According to officials, Caroway pointed a gun at the officers, prompting them to open fire. He was killed before he could pull the trigger.

In recognition of their bravery, Sergeant Butler, Officer Alvarez, and Officer Cook received the Chief’s Award. Sergeant Pierce and Officer Harden were honored with the LOPD Medal of Honor.

The incident left communities shaken, but law enforcement officials say the officers' actions helped prevent further violence.

