Quincy secures nearly $400K grant to upgrade aging wastewater system

City leaders say old clay pipes and outdated systems have caused years of concern for residents.

The funding will allow the city to move from patchwork repairs to permanent, future-focused upgrades.

Watch the video to see the conditions.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Quincy is receiving a major boost in its efforts to improve aging infrastructure, thanks to a $397,284 grant from Florida Commerce aimed at replacing deteriorating wastewater lines.

The funding will allow the city to make long-overdue upgrades to its wastewater system, which has faced persistent issues due to outdated materials and patchwork fixes.

“Quincy’s sewage system is a very old system. A lot of it is clay pipes, a lot of it is older Conduent systems that have never been upgrade,” said Richard Ash, the City of Quincy Utilities Director.

Ash noted that while the city has been relining the worst pipes over the years, the grant opens the door for a more comprehensive approach. The funding means moving beyond short-term solutions and toward more sustainable, long-lasting improvements.

City leaders emphasized that the project is about more than infrastructure—it’s about protecting public health and the environment.

“One of the things we have to prepare now for the future. So this is really going to benefit the next generation. If we don’t make those investments now, then it will be a bad situation,” said Quincy City Manager Robert Nixon.

Nixon highlighted areas like Tanyard Creek, where the infrastructure is especially vulnerable. He said this funding could lead to fewer breakdowns, cleaner water, and safer neighborhoods.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.