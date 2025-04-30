Chattahoochee receives $2.3 million grant to revitalize downtown

Community Development Block Grant funds are being used to improve sidewalks, lighting, and utilities downtown

Leaders hope the face lift will attract foot traffic, new businesses, and spark a sense of pride among residents

Watch the video to see the progress.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You’ve probably seen construction happening along U.S. 90 in Chattahoochee the past few weeks. Well, it’s a million-dollar project to bring more foot traffic to the area. I’m Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter taking a closer look at where this project all began and what’s being done.

A facelift is underway in Chattahoochee—part of a larger effort to breathe new life into the downtown district.

"When it looks like transformation is taking place, it can instill pride in residents."

That sense of pride is exactly what Gena McDaniel hopes this project will bring. The goal: attract more foot traffic and spark new business downtown.

"In Chattahoochee right now we have a lot of vacant buildings. We are starting to see more businesses open. But of course, we would like to see more."

The city received a $2.3 million Community Development Block Grant to help make that vision a reality.

"We applied for this grant almost three years ago, and received it. But as part of the process, we had to design it—our engineering firm."

City Manager Robert Presnell says the money is being used to upgrade sidewalks, take down overhead power lines and aging lights, and install decorative poles, lamps, and underground wiring—giving the area a cleaner, more modern feel.

"We needed infrastructure improvements to do that—to entice people to come here and do business. And this is one part of that process."

Now, if you take a look, construction on this side of U.S. 90 is set to begin very soon. The city says this project should be completed in about 2 months.

