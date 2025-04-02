Gadsden County's Growth Surge: new developments leaders say will shape the future

Key projects include the U.S. 90 Streetscape in Chattahoochee, new retail store in Havana and Quincy, and a new mobile office campus in Midway.

Economic development leaders focus on enhancing local job opportunities and creating sustainable growth that benefits the entire community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Gadsden County is undergoing a transformation that promises to improve infrastructure and attract new businesses, impacting many communities. These developments are aimed at enhancing the quality of life and creating new opportunities for neighbors.

A Year of Growth and Opportunity

So far this year, Gadsden County has seen a surge in projects designed to boost the local economy and improve daily life. The developments include the introduction of grocery stores, job opportunities, and increased safety measures for the community.

T.J. Lewis, Gadsden County's Economic Development Director, shared his perspective on the positive changes. “What we're seeing is creative class people coming back into the community and taking pride in their community,” Lewis said. He emphasized that businesses are choosing Gadsden County not only for its potential but also to enhance the quality of life for local residents.

“Our goal is to be a charming community,” Lewis explained. “We're a small-town feel, we're a rural community. I think there is a shared desire to maintain that. Yet, at the same time, there is also a shared desire to improve the quality of life.”

Key Developments Across the County

Several significant projects are already underway in different parts of Gadsden County.

In Chattahoochee, work is progressing on the U.S. 90 Streetscape project, which involves the installation of new sidewalks, streetlights, and underground power lines, aimed at modernizing the area’s infrastructure.

In Midway, the WillScot Mobile Offices company has completed a new 19-acre campus at Hammock Creek Commerce Park. This expansion is designed to meet the growing demand for portable storage solutions.

Havana is also seeing growth with the construction of a new O'Reilly Auto Parts store on Main Street, adding to the town's retail options.

In Quincy, renovations at the Walmart SuperCenter are in full swing, and new additions like an ALDI supermarket and a Stone's Hardware store are on the way, bringing fresh retail experiences to the area.

A Focus on Jobs and Economic Stability

Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt emphasized the importance of these developments in fostering economic growth. “We are looking for economic development so by definition we want good salaries,” Holt said. She stressed that these changes would bring more jobs and business opportunities to the region, benefiting families across the county.

“We want more families working and more families having purchasing power in order to buy homes and also look at the education of their children,” she added.

Shaping the Future of Gadsden County

The ongoing projects are not just about upgrading infrastructure but are also part of a broader vision to ensure the county's long-term success. T.J. Lewis believes these changes will have a lasting impact on the community’s growth, with a strong emphasis on making sure that growth benefits everyone.

