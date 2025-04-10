Champs Chance Rescue pleads for summer fosters as college students leave town

Champs Chance is facing a foster shortage as student fosters head home for the summer.

Volunteers say without fosters, they can't continue rescuing dogs in need.

Watch the video to see what they need.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As summer approaches, Champs Chance Animal Rescue in Quincy is sounding the alarm early. The nonprofit is asking for community support as it faces a seasonal challenge—finding foster homes for pets left behind by departing college students.

Many of the animals currently in foster care through the rescue are temporarily housed with Florida State University students. But as the school year winds down, many of those students are unable to take their foster pets home with them.

“Foster’s are one of our most requested things that we always need. Because without fosters, we cannot save lives, like this one,” said Katelin Gartman, a volunteer with Champs Chance.

The organization is urging local families, students staying in town, and animal lovers to consider fostering—stressing that even short-term commitments can make a major impact.

If you’re interested in volunteering or fostering a dog, visit their Facebook page.

