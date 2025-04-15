Quincy offers $75 utility credit to ease financial strain

The one-time $75 credit applies to residential customers whose utility accounts are current or on active payment plans.

Over 4,000 Quincy households are expected to benefit from the city's budget-trimmed relief effort.

Watch the video to see if you qualify.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Every dollar matters—especially when you're stretching your budget for groceries, gas, and the rising cost of utilities. Now, Quincy city leaders are stepping in with relief. We’re breaking down how a new $75 credit could make a real difference for families right here at home.

“It’s a God send.”

The City of Quincy is rolling out a one-time $75 credit to help residential utility customers like Michael Clary.

“That also will lighten some of the burden, financially on some of the people.

Back in January, rare cold weather brought snow to Quincy.

That meant utility crews couldn’t get out to read meters—leading to higher bills for some customers.

Now, the city’s offering a $75 credit to help ease the hit.

So—who qualifies

“Any residential customer whose utility bills are caught up or accurately occurrent in or on a payment plan they’re actively fulfilling the obligations towards their payment plan, those persons will qualify for the rebate.”

Mayor Angela Sapp says just over 4,000 customers are expected to benefit from the credit.

She says the city was able to trim its budget in some areas to make this happen.

If you qualify, you’ll need to stop by Quincy City Hall when you pay your bill in person—and that $75 credit will be applied right then and there.

Whether it covers part of a power bill or frees up money for groceries, this $75 credit is real relief for real people.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.