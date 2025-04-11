Career Day at Greensboro Elementary inspires big dreams close to home

Local professionals—from first responders to farmers—show students real career paths in Gadsden County.

The event is more than just fun; it’s a reminder that success doesn’t have to mean leaving home.

Watch the video to see what the kids learned.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Learning took on a whole new look at Greensboro Elementary Friday, as students stepped into the shoes of local professionals.

From holding alligators to hearing heartbeats, students got a front-row seat to careers that prove big dreams can start right here at home.

This is Greensboro Elementary’s third year hosting Career Day—and it’s become something students eagerly anticipate.

“Just share some exciting opportunities that children can look forward to as they grow and learn in the field of agriculture.”

More than 15 career fields were represented, giving students a chance to step into the shoes of real-life professionals.

Most of them are from right here in Gadsden County—like Sharlee Whiddon and Danielle Williams with UF IFAS Extension and Farm Bureau in Quincy.

“Florida Extension is present in 67 counties in the state of Florida, we wanted to share the importance of that to students to let them know that we are here in Gadsden County.”

From first responders to educators to small business owners—presenters shared what they do and why they love doing it in their own community.

“I try to encourage the kids to keep all options open. Just don’t put all of your eggs in one basket.”

Lamar Kirkland, a Gadsden County native and retired Master Sergeant, says it’s about encouraging open minds early on.

“Start them out, and plant that in their minds and get them to think about those things.”

For students, it’s a fun change of pace. But for organizers, it’s a moment to plant a seed.

Assistant Principal James Mills says opportunities don’t always require leaving town—sometimes, they’re just down the road.

“I feel like people say ‘well they’re too young right?’ No, you’re never too young to see what types of jobs are out there.”

From the classroom to the community, Greensboro Elementary says when students see what’s possible, they start to believe in what’s possible right here at home.

