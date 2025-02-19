Gadsden County Commissioners Approve $60,000 to Support Senior Services Across the County

$60,000 approved by the Gadsden County Commission to benefit seniors in Gretna, Midway, Greensboro, and the Gadsden Wellness Center.

Funds will be split among the four locations, ensuring continued access to health, wellness, and social programs that enhance seniors' quality of life.

Watch the video to hear from seniors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A proposal for $60,000 in funding for Gadsden Senior Services was approved this Tuesday by the Gadsden County Commission, aimed at strengthening senior services in local communities. The funding will be distributed to the cities of Gretna, Midway, Greensboro, and the Gadsden Wellness Center, each receiving $15,000.

These funds will support existing programs and introduce new initiatives designed to improve the quality of life for seniors. For many of Gadsden County's seniors, local community centers provide more than just a place to gather — they offer vital services, from wellness programs to social activities and health resources.

Kathy Brown, a Gadsden County resident, explained the importance of these centers. “It’s perfect for my mom, it’s perfect for me. It gives me something to do on a daily basis.”

Brown, along with many others, participates regularly at these centers, where she enjoys connecting with neighbors.

“We enjoy everybody" Brown added.

The $60,000 will allow these services to continue and expand. Commissioner Ronterious Green highlighted that the goal is to provide long-term resources to meet the needs of Gadsden County’s growing senior population.

He also emphasized that this funding would support activities that keep seniors engaged, such as a recent Black History Fashion Show hosted at the Wellness Center.

“This population has a long lifespan, so we do need to find resources to meet the needs throughout this entire county,” Green said. “I’m looking forward to the day that we can move out of this facility because we are growing.”

Kathy Brown, who regularly participates in programs at the Gadsden Wellness Center, is excited about the impact of the funding.

“I don’t like to miss, I come on a daily basis. If I miss, I’ve got a doctor’s appointment,” she said.

Before the funds can be allocated, the local centers must submit a completed list of requirements for approval. Once this process is complete, the funding will be distributed, ensuring that seniors across Gadsden County continue to have access to critical support.