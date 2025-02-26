Utility bills concerns grow in Quincy amid higher-than-normal charges

Residents of Quincy are facing higher utility bills due to a combination of extreme winter weather and delayed meter readings, leading to unexpected spikes in charges.

The City of Quincy is offering residents the option for prorated bills and is waiving late fees, while also ensuring future billing is more accurate to avoid further disruptions.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors and to hear the cities explanation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

During a time when everything seems to be a lot higher, some families in Quincy are facing unexpectedly high utility bills. Local business owners and residents have voiced their concerns.

Ashley Clark, the owner of Otterly Southern Boutique, shared her worries about the increased charges. “With budgeting and if my utility bills doubled like everybody is saying, I'm a little concerned,” said Clark.

She’s already planning how to adjust her budget for the months ahead, especially as the slower business months approach. “When the slower months come and your bill goes from $300 to $600, where is that money going to come from?” she added.

As these concerns grow, many residents in Quincy are struggling to understand why their utility bills have spiked, especially during the winter months.

The City of Quincy explained that a combination of factors has contributed to the recent price hikes. Officials pointed to increased energy usage due to the holiday season and extreme winter weather. These factors led to higher charges for many residents. However, the city also acknowledged another significant issue: delayed meter readings.

Robert Nixon, Quincy’s City Manager, explained the situation: “We are not responding quickly enough, so my job is to make sure that we address those issues to ensure we have an accurate number of days.”

Nixon noted that the city’s failure to read utility meters on time had added extra days to customers' billing cycles, which in turn pushed up the cost of bills.

“We come down to us taking all of this information in and constructing plans that apply to our community and the other factors and that requires all of us,” Nixon said.

In response to the issue, the city has implemented measures to help residents affected by the higher bills. For those facing unexpectedly high charges, residents can request a prorated bill to account for discrepancies. Additionally, the city is waiving late fees for those whose bills may have been delayed.

City of Quincy

To ensure this issue doesn't continue in the future, officials are working to make sure future bills are calculated more accurately, helping residents avoid further surprises.

For neighbors with any questions or concerns about their utility bills, the City of Quincy is encouraging them to reach out for assistance.

