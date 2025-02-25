Gadsden County leaders seek additional funds for Boys & Girls Club Facility

Gadsden County leaders are requesting an additional $3 million in state funding for the Boys & Girls Club facility in Quincy after receiving $3.6 million in 2023, but construction has yet to begin.

Kacy Dennis, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend, emphasizes the critical need for a dedicated facility to provide a safe, positive space for the youth in Gadsden County.

Watch the video to see where the project stands.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Gadsden County is seeking an additional $3 million in state funding to advance construction on the long-anticipated Boys & Girls Club facility in Quincy. Despite securing $3.6 million in state funds last year, construction has not yet begun, and local leaders are asking for more financial support.

At a delegation meeting with state leaders this week, county officials requested the extra funds, citing the need for a dedicated facility to serve the county’s youth.

"The need for a stand-alone facility in Gadsden County has definitely been great," Kacey Dennis said. Dennis, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend, expressed his team’s desire to serve more children in the county.

This project is part of a larger effort to improve community resources for kids and teens in Gadsden County.

"Just that positive, safe place where the kids know when they walk in those blue doors, there's a caring adult there," Dennis said.

Despite the delay in construction, Gadsden County Public Information Officer Leslie Steele reassured the public that the project is progressing in phases. Steele emphasized that the county is working to ensure updates are provided to both the state and the community.

"You have to go through the legislative process, you have to get it approved with the agency and that's why it's important for the citizens to know, we want this building just as bad as you do," Steele explained.

She further elaborated that the first phase included designing the structure, working on leasing agreements with the city, and securing the land necessary for the project.

If the county receives the additional $3 million in state funding this upcoming session, the money will go toward phase two of the project, which includes moving forward with construction.

Leaders say they understand the community’s eagerness for the facility and assure residents that they can expect to see construction begin later this year.

