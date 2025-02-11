Quincy Police Department launches Chaplain Program to combat juvenile crime and support officers

The Chaplain Program focuses on mentoring youth, supporting officer's spiritual well-being, and fostering stronger community connections.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Quincy Police Department has officially sworn in five new chaplains as part of an initiative designed to address rising juvenile crime and offer support for law enforcement officers.

The Chaplain Program seeks to bridge the gap between officers and the community, particularly youth, by providing mentorship and spiritual guidance.

Two of the new chaplains—Marilyn Barnes and Mother Tanya Scheff—are dedicated to providing faith-based mentorship and support for officers and their families.

“There’s so many people that don’t know they can tap into that prayer and find that protection and that peace,” said Mother Tanya Scheff of the Quincy Police Department.

Chaplain Marilyn Barnes shared her dedication to helping youth, saying, “That’s right, I agree totally with that, and encouraging the young people and really discipling them.”

The initiative comes as juvenile crime in Quincy has been on the rise. Quincy Police Chief Carlos Hill believes that engaging with young people in the community is key to breaking the cycle of crime. By offering support and guidance, Hill believes this program will help steer young individuals toward a more positive future.

“That mindset that this is something big that we put an investment into the program and that they are a part of the police department,” Chief Hill said.

Both chaplains and other local faith leaders see this program as an important step in solving juvenile crime while also providing much-needed support for officers.

Mother Tanya Scheff explained, “It’s more than just community outreach; it’s also the spiritual health of our officers and that in turn provides spiritual health for their families and longevity in their careers.”

While the chaplains are not law enforcement officers themselves, they will accompany officers on patrol and provide support whenever needed.

These volunteers are dedicated to offering emotional and spiritual backing, fostering a healthier work environment for officers and greater trust within the community.

