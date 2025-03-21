Watch Now
Operation Westside Shuts Down Illegal Casinos in Southwest Tallahassee, Seizing $92K and 401 Gambling Machines

Authorities arrest multiple individuals and target illegal gambling operations preying on vulnerable communities in Southwest Tallahassee
Ashley Engle, WTXL ABC 27
  • Operation Westside led to the shutdown of several illegal gambling operations in Southwest Tallahassee, with 401 gambling machines and over $92,000 in cash seized.
  • Authorities emphasized that these illegal casinos often target vulnerable communities, causing significant harm.
  • All owners and managers involved were arrested and charged, with some individuals now being held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

