Operation Westside Shuts Down Illegal Casinos in Southwest Tallahassee, Seizing $92K and 401 Gambling Machines

- Operation Westside led to the shutdown of several illegal gambling operations in Southwest Tallahassee, with 401 gambling machines and over $92,000 in cash seized.
- Authorities emphasized that these illegal casinos often target vulnerable communities, causing significant harm.
- All owners and managers involved were arrested and charged, with some individuals now being held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
PRESS CONFERENCE
