Gadsden County High helps seniors dress for success

GCHS is collecting professional clothing donations through April 14th for graduating seniors.

The effort, started by a GCHS alum, helps students make strong first impressions and prepares them for career or college opportunities.

Watch the video to see how you can help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Preparing for that first big job interview or college visit can be intimidating—especially without the right outfit. At Gadsden County High School, staff and community members are stepping up to make sure every senior gets the chance to look and feel their best.

The school recently launched the “Dress to Impress: Gadsden Senior Career!” event, an initiative created by Kynadi Harris, Public Relations Coordinator for Gadsden County Schools and a GCHS alum.

“When I transferred from high school into college I definitely didn’t have any professional business clothes,” Harris said.

That memory inspired her to help seniors at her alma mater by providing access to professional clothing—so they can enter job interviews, college orientations, and other career-building opportunities with confidence.

“They have to go into interviews, and they don’t know how to dress for them because they don’t have the necessary clothes,” Harris said.

The school is now asking for donations of gently used professional clothing—including dress pants, polos, dresses, blazers, and more. The goal is to remove barriers for students and help them feel prepared for life after high school.

“This is a big need for our school,” said GCHS Principal Tamika Hughes-Leeks.

“We know that our kids have style for sure. But we want to make sure that style is tailored and polished for any corporate, professional or industrial opportunity that is presented to them,” she added.

The deadline to donate is Monday, April 14th. Donations can be dropped off at the address shown during the school’s announcement. The event itself will take place on Wednesday, April 16th.

With support from the community, Gadsden County High hopes to send its seniors into the next chapter of their lives dressed—and ready—for success.

