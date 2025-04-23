Revitalization Underway: Chattahoochee’s busiest road gets a major makeover

- Crews are replacing old sidewalks and streetlights with stylish, modern upgrades that reflect the city’s charm.
- Heritage Park is also seeing improvements, from new walkways and lighting to refreshed landscaping.
- Watch the video to see the progress.
BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
Big changes are happening right here in Chattahoochee.
The U.S. 90 Streetscape Improvement Project is well underway — and it’s transforming the heart of Chattahoochee.
Out with the old and in with the new — crews are tearing out aging sidewalks and replacing them with wider, decorative paths stamped in a classic red brick pattern.
It’s not just about what’s underfoot. Overhead power lines and outdated streetlights are being replaced by sleek, decorative light poles and underground wiring, giving the corridor a cleaner, more polished look.
And it doesn’t stop there. Heritage Park is also getting some love — with new walkways, fresh sod, upgraded lighting and landscaping all on the way.
Construction has already begun. Neighbors say this project was a long time coming.
