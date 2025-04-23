Revitalization Underway: Chattahoochee’s busiest road gets a major makeover

Crews are replacing old sidewalks and streetlights with stylish, modern upgrades that reflect the city’s charm.

Heritage Park is also seeing improvements, from new walkways and lighting to refreshed landscaping.

Big changes are happening right here in Chattahoochee.

The U.S. 90 Streetscape Improvement Project is well underway — and it’s transforming the heart of Chattahoochee.

Out with the old and in with the new — crews are tearing out aging sidewalks and replacing them with wider, decorative paths stamped in a classic red brick pattern.

It’s not just about what’s underfoot. Overhead power lines and outdated streetlights are being replaced by sleek, decorative light poles and underground wiring, giving the corridor a cleaner, more polished look.

And it doesn’t stop there. Heritage Park is also getting some love — with new walkways, fresh sod, upgraded lighting and landscaping all on the way.

Construction has already begun. Neighbors say this project was a long time coming.

