Two dead, two injured in Quincy after gas station robbery

Two people are dead and two others injured following a shooting during a robbery at a gas station in Quincy.

The shooting occurred at a Mobil gas station on Shiloh Road, with the suspect still at large.

Authorities confirmed there is currently no ongoing threat to the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office says two people are dead and two other are hurt after a shooting at the Mobile Gas Station located on 3749 Pat Thomas Pkwy in Quincy.

According to the sheriff's office the shooting stems from a robbery.

GCSO could not say if the victims were employee of the gas station.

The suspect is still at large.

