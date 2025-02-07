Watch Now
Two dead, two injured in Quincy after gas station robbery

  • Two people are dead and two others injured following a shooting during a robbery at a gas station in Quincy.
  • The shooting occurred at a Mobil gas station on Shiloh Road, with the suspect still at large.
  • Authorities confirmed there is currently no ongoing threat to the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office says two people are dead and two other are hurt after a shooting at the Mobile Gas Station located on 3749 Pat Thomas Pkwy in Quincy.
According to the sheriff's office the shooting stems from a robbery.
GCSO could not say if the victims were employee of the gas station.

The suspect is still at large.

