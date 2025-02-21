Havana Market boosts local economic opportunities

The Havana Market, located in front of the Shade Tobacco Museum, supports local vendors and provides a sense of community for residents and visitors.

The upcoming market on February 22nd will feature a combined sidewalk sale, helping downtown merchants boost their sales and attract more visitors to the area.

Watch the video to here what will be at the market.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Havana Market, now entering its fifth year, has become a cornerstone of the community, bringing together local vendors, entrepreneurs, and residents in a vibrant celebration of the town’s unique charm. On Saturday, February 22nd, the market will team up with Havana’s Sidewalk Sale, offering an exciting opportunity for local businesses to boost their sales and attract more visitors to the downtown area.

For those who have experienced the market before, it’s clear why it’s become popular with locals and visitors. Janice Eakin, the president of Havana Main Street, describes the atmosphere as welcoming and relaxed, which has been key to its success.

“A lot of them get here early because they know some vendors may sell out,” said Eakin. “They like coming here because, I don’t want to say it’s lowkey, but it is laidback.”

The market, located in front of the Shade Tobacco Museum, has become a regular gathering point, offering everything from local crafts to fresh produce. The initiative not only supports local entrepreneurs but also strengthens Havana’s sense of community.

Pat Dudley-Gregory, the executive director of Havana Main Street, emphasizes how much the market contributes to the local economy.

"Everybody comments how market days bring a really big uptick to their sales,” said Dudley-Gregory. “The most important part is having enough people come so that we can guarantee enough sales to have it every other week in the future."

This Saturday’s combined market and sidewalk sale event is expected to provide even more opportunities for merchants to interact with customers and boost revenue. It’s an effort that continues to grow, contributing to the long-term sustainability of downtown Havana’s economy.

The Havana Market & Sidewalk Sale will take place this Saturday, February 22nd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shade Tobacco Museum in downtown Havana.