City Church offers comfort and prayer after FSU shooting

Students and church leaders say the message of God’s love and sovereignty is more important now than ever.

City Church adjusted its Good Friday services to accommodate grieving students, offering a space for worship and healing.

Watch the video to hear from faith leaders and students.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

People gathered at City Church Tallahassee to pray for those affected by Thursday afternoon’s shooting at FSU. I’m Ashley Engle, speaking with attendees and the church community about how they’re processing and responding to this tragedy.

Thursday evening was filled with prayer, scripture, worship, and support for students and families impacted by the FSU shooting.

“There are so many students who are just scared right now.”

Tommy McCall is one of 500 students who attend City Church.

He says Thursday started as a normal day until the unthinkable happened.

He’s grateful for his church community.

“Jesus is in control. Hearing that and remembering that during such a hard time like this is important.”

City Church encouraged students and families to look to the Lord.

“One thing that we are trying to be reminded of is that God is sovereign, he’s in control and he is good. He sees us and he cares for us. It could be easy not to feel that in a midst of a tragedy.”

College Pastor Peyton Hill says City Church opened its doors to support students and remind them they’re not alone.

“City Church exist in this community along with other churches to just be a reminder to the community that the lord is sovereign he loves us and he cares for us.”

City Church is known for hosting Easter events on FSU’s campus.

Due to the shooting, Good Friday services are moved from Ruby Diamond Center to the Church’s auditorium at the address on your screen.

Services are at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Easter service remains at Donald L. Tucker Stadium at 10 a.m.

City Church leaders emphasized that now, more than ever, the church must come together—to love one another, support those affected by this tragedy, and care for the entire community.



