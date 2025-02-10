Suwannee County Deputy Shot in Manhunt Returns Home to Hero’s Welcome

Deputy Justin Dalton was shot twice during a manhunt that began in Gadsden County and ended in Suwannee County.

A special flag presentation ceremony was held in Live Oak to honor Dalton’s service, with support from law enforcement agencies across multiple counties.

Watch the video to hear from the law enforcement who were present.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Suwannee County deputy who was shot twice during a dramatic manhunt is back home after a harrowing ordeal. Deputy Justin Dalton was welcomed back on Monday afternoon following the incident last Friday morning, which left him seriously wounded but determined to recover.

“It shakes the community, it shakes the interbeing of all of the agencies because in a small community, everybody knows each other. It’s hard to believe it happened here,” said Chief Deputy Buddy Williams of the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

Honoring a Hero

To honor Dalton’s bravery, Florida Representative Jason Shoaf and his team organized a flag presentation ceremony in Live Oak. Multiple law enforcement agencies participated in an honorary procession from Havana to Live Oak, where they presented Dalton with a Florida flag as a symbol of gratitude.

Deputy Dalton, visibly moved by the support, thanked the community for standing with him.

"Thank y'all for everyone coming today. I appreciate it, it means a lot to me and my family."

Chief Deputy Williams also reflected on Dalton’s strength. “I’m a God-fearing man, and I knew God would have His hand on him” said Williams.

A Community Comes Together

Sheriff Young also took the opportunity to praise Dalton’s courage, declaring, "That deputy is a hero." The event marked an emotional moment for both the law enforcement community and the residents of the region, as they came together to show their respect for Dalton's service.

Deputy Dalton, who has been with the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office for just over four years, remains in recovery. His colleagues at the SCSO continue to keep the families of the victims in their thoughts and prayers.

The Manhunt and Shootout

Deputy Dalton was shot in both the chest and foot while participating in a multi-county manhunt after a suspect opened fire at a gas station in Quincy, killing two people and injuring two others.

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office says the suspect's name was Dominic Caroway from Avondale, Arizona.

The shooting sparked a large-scale manhunt that ended in Suwannee County when SWAT teams successfully located and neutralized Caroway.

"Law enforcement, we face danger every day, and of course Thursday, early Friday morning, we had an SCSO deputy face danger,” Sheriff Morris Young of Gadsden County said.

