New leadership chosen in Quincy as two City Commissioner seats flip

Voters in Quincy elect Lane Stephens and Devonta Knight as new city commissioners in a show of support for change.

Turnout reached 35%, highlighting increased interest in local leadership and decision-making.

Watch the video to hear from the winners.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The votes are counted, and the decisions are final — residents here in Quincy now know who will be leading their city forward.

Change is in the air in Quincy. Voters have elected two new commissioners. In Quincy's District 4 race, Lane Stephens unseated incumbent Frieda Bass-Prieto by a single vote.

"I ran to bring fiscal responsibility back in our town."

Stephens says one of his top priorities as commissioner will be the city's finances.

"Our residents have questions about our budget and what that budget really is."

Meanwhile, in District 2, Devonta Knight defeated Angela Sapp — marking another significant shift in city leadership.

Knight declined to provide a statement at this time.

Voter participation saw a small drop this year, with 35% of registered Quincy voters casting a ballot.

In the last municipal election in 2023, Quincy saw 36% of voters participate.

In other Gadsden County races:

In Havana, incumbent Tabatha Nelson won the Town Council seat for Group Two. And in Midway, Valerie Ford secured the City Commissioner seat for District Four.

Local elections may not always draw the biggest crowds, but their impact is immediate and personal. In the Quincy neighborhood, I'm Ashley Engle, ABC 27

