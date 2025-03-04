Community urges voters to stay engaged ahead of multiple Municipal Elections in Gadsden County

Local elections on April 29th will determine city commissioner and council seats across several neighborhoods, including Quincy, Havana, Midway, and Chattahoochee.

Voter turnout for city elections typically ranges between 20-50%, but organizers are pushing for a substantial increase this year.

Watch the video to see which seats are up for re-election

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As municipal elections approach in just a few weeks, neighbors in Quincy and surrounding areas are calling on voters to maintain momentum and ensure their voices are heard. With the April 29th election date fast approaching, community leaders are working to address voter fatigue and increase turnout.

Dr. Tracey Stallworth, a local resident, emphasizes the importance of these upcoming elections, stating, "This election matters the most because this is where they’re impacted, this is where they live." The focus is on local races, where voters have the power to directly influence their neighborhoods.

As the general election fades into the background, Dr. Stallworth and others have noted that many voters may be feeling worn out from the long election cycle. However, Stallworth insists that every vote counts, adding, "When you don’t vote, you allocate your right not to be heard. And I think it’s imperative that you are heard by your vote."

In the coming municipal election, key seats are up for re-election across multiple neighborhoods. These include:



Quincy City Commissioner for Districts 2 & 4

Havana Town Council for Groups 1, 2 & 3

Midway City Council for Districts 2 & 4

Chattahoochee City Council for Districts 2 & 4

Kenya Williams, Supervisor of Elections for Gadsden County, also spoke to the importance of local elections. "A lot of times we focus on the general elections—presidential, gubernatorial elections—but our local elections are the ones that matter most, hands down," Williams explained.

Historically, voter turnout in city elections has ranged between 20% and 50%. However, this year, there is a concerted effort to raise those numbers and encourage more residents to participate in these crucial elections.

The municipal elections will take place on April 29th, and community leaders are determined to keep the momentum going, urging all eligible voters to cast their ballots and have their voices heard.

Voter turnout in the last municipal election:

Quincy: 709 registered, 370 voted

Midway: 498 registered , 130 voted

Havana: 1,445 registered, 279 voted

Chattahoochee: 1,096 registered, 363 vote

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.