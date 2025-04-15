Body of missing Tallahassee teen found in the Ochlockonee River in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A tragic discovery has brought heartbreak to two Big Bend communities. The body of 18-year-old Patrick Kelly Jr., who was reported missing on April 7, has been found in the Ochlockonee River, authorities confirmed.

Kelly was last seen two days earlier, on April 5, near Jackson Bluff Road in Tallahassee.

Kelly was diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and a vision impairment.

Authorities say he was known to frequently travel alone by motorized scooter in areas such as Thomasville Road, West Tennessee Street, and Quincy.

At the time he was reported missing, the Tallahassee Police Department said there was no indication of foul play. That changed after his body was found days later in the river, prompting a shift in the case’s direction.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is now leading a death investigation, while Tallahassee Police continue to handle the original missing persons report.

Authorities have not released further details about the cause or circumstances of Kelly’s death.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.