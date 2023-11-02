1
Crawfordville
Crawfordville
Wakulla County working to give children without beds a place to sleep
Kenzie Krueger
6:26 PM, Nov 02, 2023
Crawfordville
With hiring freeze in place, Wakulla County neighbors express concerns
Kenzie Krueger
6:21 PM, Oct 31, 2023
Crawfordville
Why Wakulla County leaders voted to implement a hiring freeze
Kenzie Krueger
6:22 PM, Oct 30, 2023
Crawfordville
Wakulla County leaders consider hiring freeze following tax mistake
Kenzie Krueger
6:07 PM, Oct 27, 2023
Crawfordville
How you can help feeding Wakulla County one peanut butter jar at a time
Kenzie Krueger
5:49 PM, Oct 26, 2023
Crawfordville
Unwrap how Operation Santa is helping families in Wakulla County
Kenzie Krueger
5:39 PM, Oct 25, 2023
Crawfordville
NEW VIDEO: Wakulla Property Appraiser addresses 'fat-finger' tax roll mistake
WTXL Digital Staff
5:08 PM, Oct 24, 2023
Crawfordville
Crawfordville neighbors voice concerns about internet connection
Kenzie Krueger
6:41 PM, Oct 23, 2023
Crawfordville
Crawfordville friends host run to show support for their friend
Kenzie Krueger
7:28 PM, Oct 20, 2023
Crawfordville
Bears in Wakulla may wind up in crosshairs
Kenzie Krueger
12:53 AM, Oct 17, 2023
Crawfordville
Crawfordville area greenhouse hosting open house
Kenzie Krueger
6:34 PM, Oct 06, 2023
Crawfordville
Hudson Park renovation nearing completion in Crawfordville
Kenzie Krueger
5:32 PM, Oct 02, 2023
Crawfordville
New golf course taking shape near Crawfordville
Kenzie Krueger
6:31 PM, Sep 29, 2023
Crawfordville
UPDATED: Why Wakulla Fire Rescue is hiring multiple people
Kenzie Krueger
5:32 PM, Sep 27, 2023
Crawfordville
FIND OUT WHY: Wakulla County is getting a new emergency communication system
Kenzie Krueger
6:35 PM, Sep 22, 2023
Crawfordville
Wakulla Co. Deputy terminated following molestation charge
WTXL Digital Staff
6:12 PM, Sep 22, 2023
Crawfordville
Weekend concert in Crawfordville will support Big Bend artists
Kenzie Krueger
6:35 PM, Sep 21, 2023
Crawfordville
Homeowners in Wakulla Co. could be paying lower taxes
Kenzie Krueger
6:22 PM, Sep 20, 2023
Homepage
Motorcyclist hurt in crash involving Wakulla County School Bus
Channing Frampton
12:02 PM, Sep 18, 2023
Homepage
Crawfordville senior citizens get advice on creating a will
Kenzie Krueger
4:55 PM, Sep 13, 2023
Homepage
Neighbors shaken up after severe weather leaves trail of damage
Kenzie Krueger
5:51 PM, Sep 08, 2023
Homepage
NEW VIDEO: Severe storms down trees, knock out power in Tallahassee
WTXL Digital Staff
7:13 AM, Sep 08, 2023
Homepage
Former Wakulla Co. Property Appraiser sentenced
WTXL Digital Staff
3:48 PM, Sep 07, 2023
Homepage
Wakulla County gas station on hold
Kenzie Krueger
9:35 AM, Sep 06, 2023
Homepage
Big Bend Hospice is looking for volunteers here in Wakulla County
Kenzie Krueger
8:04 PM, Aug 25, 2023
Homepage
INSIDE LOOK: Three new businesses now open in Crawfordville
Kenzie Krueger
6:36 PM, Aug 24, 2023
Homepage
HELP WANTED: What's being done to fill the teaching gap
Kenzie Krueger
7:11 PM, Aug 22, 2023
Crawfordville
Wakulla County teachers voice concerns over pay and overcrowding classrooms
2:33 AM, Aug 22, 2023
Homepage
UPDATE: TPD Officer not at fault in Crawfordville crash between SUV and cyclist
Channing Frampton
11:46 AM, Aug 21, 2023
Homepage
GIVING HOPE: Crawfordville community group provides hundreds of lunches
Terry Gilliam Jr.
9:49 AM, Aug 20, 2023
Homepage
CALLING FOR CHANGE: Neighbors say more sidewalks are needed following crash
Kenzie Krueger
5:58 PM, Aug 18, 2023
Homepage
Traffic moving around scene of crash involving TPD patrol car
Channing Frampton
10:37 AM, Aug 18, 2023
Crawfordville
School policy change could be coming to Riversprings Middle School
Kenzie Krueger
5:44 PM, Aug 17, 2023
Crawfordville
Hundreds show up to Wakulla County meeting, rezoning decision delayed
Kenzie Krueger
10:16 AM, Aug 08, 2023
Crawfordville
Not backing down: Wakulla community divided over development, water concerns
Kenzie Krueger
6:25 PM, Aug 04, 2023
Crawfordville
Fans help keep seniors cool, here's how
Kenzie Krueger
8:10 PM, Aug 02, 2023
Crawfordville
Animals Lives Are at Risk, Here's How You Can Help
Kenzie Krueger
6:59 PM, Aug 02, 2023
Crawfordville
Heat impacting businesses in Crawfordville
Kenzie Krueger
7:27 PM, Jul 31, 2023
Crawfordville
Need for food in Crawfordville
Kenzie Krueger
5:46 PM, Jul 26, 2023
