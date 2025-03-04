ON THE ROAD: Wakulla Springs State Park

Wakulla Springs is home to a diverse range of species, from manatees to alligators and turtles. The park’s wildlife draws nature lovers from around the world, creating an important space for both education and recreation.

Water quality remains a primary concern for the community and researchers. Efforts to protect and restore the springs' crystal-clear waters are ongoing.

Neighbors believe protecting the springs means protecting the entire ecosystem, and every decision made in the surrounding areas directly impacts the health of the springs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Wakulla Springs State Park, located in Wakulla County, Florida, is a destination where visitors can enjoy wildlife in its natural habitat and crystal-clear waters. As one of the world’s largest and deepest freshwater springs, the park is a sanctuary for manatees, alligators, turtles, and countless other species. Local neighbors and experts are working tirelessly to ensure that the springs remain a vital resource for future generations.

"It's just a wonderful place," says one local visitor, encapsulating the sentiment that so many share when they step into the serene landscape of Wakulla Springs.

The springs are an integral part of the region, and preserving their health is crucial to both the environment and the community. Pete Scalco, a former park ranger who dedicated over thirty years of service to the park, stresses the importance of recognizing how everything around the park is interconnected. “Everything that happens around this park affects this park, so you can’t just protect the spring head, you have to understand that it’s part of a comprehensive system and you have to protect it and the environment around it,” Scalco explains.

One of the main concerns surrounding the springs is the water quality. In previous stories, we’ve highlighted the ongoing efforts to protect and improve the crystal-clear waters of Wakulla Springs, which have become somewhat clouded in recent years. Cal Jamison, a researcher involved in the Wakulla Springs Watch, monitors the springs weekly, observing the changes in species and water quality. He notes, “I watch the changes and the coming and going of various species and the water quality changing.” His hope is that future generations will experience the same pristine waters that have drawn so many to the area.

Jamison’s wish echoes a common concern: “I would really like to see someone come here and see crystal-clear water like it’s coming out of your tap.” But restoring the springs’ clarity is no small feat. “That’s gonna take a lot of work and a lot of changes,” he acknowledges.

The flow of water at Wakulla Springs has been measured at an impressive 1.23 billion gallons per day, and Scalco highlights the vital environmental impact the springs have on the entire Wakulla County ecosystem. “It’s a wonder of nature and we’re fortunate to have it,” he says, underlining how special and irreplaceable this natural treasure is.

The springs connect to an underwater cave system that’s about 26 miles long.