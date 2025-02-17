Wakulla County FCA Hosts "Fire Night" to Empower Youth with Life Skills

Wakulla FCA serves 609 students each week, aiming to empower youth and provide support to those who may lack it at home.

"Fire Night" teaches life skills like financial literacy, preparing kids for future success and independence.

The event is free with a meal provided, and registration ends on February 22nd, with the event taking place on March 1st.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Our goal is that when they leave here they’re encouraged.”

The Wakulla County Fellowship of Christian Athletes is helping them do this. Wakulla FCA serves 609 students a week.

Their goal is to empower youth. The group is teaming up with organizations from the community to teach the youth various life skills like financial literacy. The event is called "Fire Night."

“I see this idea of getting these kids excited and igniting a fire inside them to do better, to be a better person.”

Donny Bennett is the director of the FCA and says they want to be a support system for children who may not have one.

“Some of these kids might not have a dad at home, or they might be raised by their grandparents, or they have things in their life that they’re struggling with and our goal is to encourage them every day.”

Jennifer Castineira is on the FCA board and came up with the idea for this event because she saw that some children need this support.

“I love to help kids to be prepared and to be independent and self-sufficient and be successful when they get ready to go beyond school.”

Skills like financial literacy are needed, especially for youth.

20% of U.S. residents between the ages of 18 and 24 have unpaid debt. (Source: AECF.org)

That’s one reason Bennett says they’re doing this—to set them up for success.

“We can talk about it all day long but are we going to do anything about it, we’re going to sit down with them and show them how to do it.”

This event is free with a meal provided. Registration ends on the 22nd, and the event is March 1st. For more information about the organization CLICK HERE.

