Local efforts secure protection for Chip’s Hole Cave System

In 2023, Wakulla County residents rallied to oppose a proposed gas station near Chip’s Hole, a fragile cave system connected to Wakulla Springs.

Conservation Florida secured a $3.78 million state-funded deal to protect the cave system by swapping land with Southwest Georgia Oil.

Watch the video to learn how the deal ensures the cave system remains safeguarded, providing opportunities for conservation while still accommodating regional development.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It started with a packed room and passionate voices.

Summer of 2023 hundreds of neighbors showed up to a Wakulla County Commission meeting to spread their message, protecting Chip’s Hole.

Fast forward to now, they did just that.

In 2023 neighbors spoke out against a proposal to put a Southwest Georgia Oil Gas Station above the Chip’s Hole, a cave system connected to the Wakulla Springs.

Conservation Florida’s CEO Traci Deen says they worked with state leaders to protect the land.

“We proposed an idea that we would purchase about 225 acres of St. Joe land and if we were able to succeed in securing that land, we would propose a swap with Southwest Georgia Oil.”

In a major win for both conservation and community, the state has approved $3.78 million in funding to protect the cave system through a two-phase deal led by Conservation Florida.

“We’re under contract with Southwest Georgia Oil to swap the land so the gas station will no longer go on that property, it will be placed across the street and down the way a bit which really protects the cave system and provides opportunity for gas station in the region.”

The land includes part of Florida’s longest underwater cave system that sits behind a busy gas station.

Neighbors worried the site could be sold and developed threatening the ecosystem. But after months of advocacy and bipartisan support, the first phase of the deal is complete.

“This particular purchase is gonna be good for Wakulla Springs.”

Cal Jamison conducts research for the springs and has advocated for this since the proposal was made.

“I’m really glad that this is happening. We all work real hard to bring it forward and so I think that’s good.”

Maps show just how vast this underground system is. Scientists and cave divers say is critical to the region’s freshwater and wildlife.

Deen says they’re excited to use that land for conservation with access for neighbors to enjoy.

