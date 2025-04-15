Wakulla County shines in Special Olympics Florida Torch Run

Community members including deputies, educators, and students ran side by side for a shared cause

Special Olympics athlete Ethan Larson shared his excitement and message of self-belief

Special Olympics athlete Ethan Larson shared his excitement and message of self-belief

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A small town with a big heart. That’s what Wakulla County proved today, as the community rallied together for a powerful cause.

Law enforcement, teachers, and students took part in the Special Olympics Florida Torch Run.

For Special Olympics athletes like Ethan Larson, it’s an event he looks forward to each year. This was his second time participating.

Ethan: “My favorite part is getting exercise and talking to people.”

The run spans all 67 counties in Florida, but here in Wakulla, it feels especially personal. Deputies, educators, and students ran side by side, carrying the Flame of Hope, a powerful symbol of unity and inclusion.

Ethan’s mom, Joanne Larson, who also coaches Special Olympics, says the impact of this event goes far beyond the finish line.

Joanne: “It gives me the chance to be around other adults that are working with the children, and it helps me learn how to work through different situations.”

Having moved from a small Georgia town six years ago, Joanne says Wakulla’s support for the Special Olympics has been nothing short of inspiring.

Joanne: “It’s been amazing to see the support this community shows for Special Olympics. They touch so many lives and may not even realize it.”

Programs like these are more than events — they’re life-changing. They help athletes like Ethan build confidence and belief in themselves.

Ethan: “Every day I tell myself in my head, I can do it. I don’t ever doubt myself.”

The route began at the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office and ended at the courthouse, carrying not just a torch, but a message of hope, pride, and inclusion.

