NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 landed near Florida’s Forgotten Coast

Locals along Florida's Gulf Coast were watching the skies Tuesday for the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule's landing.

Authorities, including Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office urged spectators to stay safe and avoid stopping on the roadside during the return.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 is returning home after what was almost a 300-day experience in space. The crew’s original mission was set to last only a few days, but technical issues extended their stay for nearly nine months. The historic return is expected to be visible along Florida’s Gulf Coast, with locals anticipating the rare sight.

“It’s exciting to have it come this close to Tallahassee and our coast,” said Chris Brown from Sopchoppy. Brown, like many residents, plans to watch the spacecraft’s return—something that rarely happens near the Forgotten Coast.

“You hear about these things all over Florida, but when it comes this close, it makes you think about the space program a lot more,” Brown said. “I think it’s really important for people to continue to pay attention to it and be interested in it.”

Brett Surace with the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says they are prepared for this rare event. “Everybody enjoy yourself, but don’t park along the sides of the roads,” he advised. “Make sure you’re in a safe spot, and even if you hear a loud bang, you don’t need to call the sheriff’s office. Obviously, it’s probably just the sonic boom as the spacecraft returns from space.”

The return of Crew-9 is not just an exciting moment for the region, but also an opportunity to reflect on the importance of space exploration. Chris Brown hopes that this rare event will encourage others to take a deeper interest in space and consider the vital work being done in orbit to protect our planet.

“I think this is a great opportunity for people to learn more about space and its role in our future,” Brown said.

NASA's Crew-9 mission was originally planned as a short stay on the International Space Station. It became an extended journey due to technical challenges, highlighting the unpredictable nature of space travel. As the astronauts returned to Earth, their nearly nine-month experience serves as a testament to the resilience and innovation behind space exploration.

