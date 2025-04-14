Tired of seeing trash? This Wakulla group has a plan to help keep the county beautiful

Local nonprofit launches effort to protect Florida’s natural beauty

Over a ton of trash collected in March by volunteers

Film screening this Friday will kick off conversation on over-consumption

WATCH THE VIDEO TO SEE HOW a new campaign from Keep Wakulla County Beautiful focuses on prevention, not just cleanup

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A local nonprofit is stepping up to tackle the growing problem of waste in Wakulla County, and they’re hoping a new campaign will spark change across the state.

Here in Crawfordville, an area known for its lush forests and natural beauty, trash and litter are starting to threaten that reputation. Now, one group is hoping to flip the script.

Steve Cushman with Keep Wakulla County Beautiful, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the local environment, says the focus needs to shift.

Their newest campaign isn’t just about cleaning up. It’s about stopping the problem before it starts.

"Slow down the purchasing, think about what you're buying, focus more on a sustainable lifestyle," Cushman said. And the problem is more than just noticeable — it's measurable.

In March alone, volunteers collected 1.21 tons of trash across the county.

"In this community and any community, one of the things that you’ll see on the roadside and in the forest is plastics," said Executive Director Tammie Nason.

Now, the group hopes to take their mission beyond county lines — starting in Wakulla, expanding across Florida, and eventually, nationwide.

"Start small, there's a role everybody can play," Nason added. The campaign officially launches this fall, but the conversation begins this week.

On Friday, at the Palaver Tree Theatre, the group will host a screening of a film centered on overconsumption and waste — a community conversation starter they hope will inspire lasting change.

“This is our planet and we’re gonna leave a really bad one for the generations to come if we don’t start doing something,” Cushman said.

As part of the ongoing efforts, Keep Wakulla County Beautiful is also organizing an annual hazardous waste day on May 17th at the community center. Residents can bring hazardous items, tires, and documents to be safely disposed of or shredded.

The group says education and community action are key — and that long-term change starts with small, everyday choices.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.