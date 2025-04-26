Community rallies after Wakulla crash claims teen’s life

18-year-old Keely Hand lost her life; sister Kiley remains in critical condition

Fish fry fundraiser planned to support grieving family

Mental health support is in place for Wakulla County students

Tonight, we are hearing from the family of the 18-year-old teen tragically killed following a car accident in Wakulla County.

The community is coming together to help a family facing unimaginable loss.

18-year-old Keely Hand was killed, and her 13-year-old sister, Kiley, remains in critical condition after a crash Wednesday afternoon. It happened just after 4:00 p.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Road near Cajer Posey Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons, came back on, crossed the center line, and veered off again after a sharp right turn.

Now, efforts to support the Hand family are growing — from financial donations to emotional support. Ethan Trumbull, a relative of the girls, is organizing a fish fry fundraiser to help with funeral and medical costs.

“My hope is for them to not worry about anything financially,” Trumbull shared. “That’s the toughest thing. We can grieve and get by with God, but financially that’s the hardest part.”

At Wakulla High School, where Keely was a student, the school district is stepping in to help classmates and staff cope with the tragedy.

“Wakulla County Schools has a staff of five clinical social workers, full-time, who focus on the mental health of our students,” said Jana McCommon, one of the district’s social workers. “We’ll have support at Wakulla High School and other campuses as needed,” McCommon added.

The fish fry fundraiser is set for May 24th at 11 a.m. at Hudson Park.

Counselors will continue to be available for students throughout Wakulla County schools.

