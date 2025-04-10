Wakulla County targets new industry and jobs with Project Boomer & Project Safety

Two major economic projects, Project Boomer and Project Safety, are in the works in Wakulla County.

Project Boomer could expand a local elevator company, creating over 40 new jobs and retaining nearly 80.

Project Safety is exploring a partnership with a defense equipment manufacturer, with potential to employ thousands in the future.

Watch the video to learn more about Project Boomer and Project Safety. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Wakulla County is looking ahead to some big opportunities that could bring more jobs and industry to the area.

At a public workshop on Monday, county commissioners discussed two major projects: Project Boomer and Project Safety. These plans are geared towards bringing more employment to the county—something the Wakulla Economic Development Council is actively pushing for.

“They had one main mission and goal,” said Julie Dennis, Coordinator for the Wakulla Economic Development Council.“That was to attract high wage jobs for people here so that residents could live here and also work here in this beautiful community.”In December, Governor Ron DeSantis announced $4.5 million in funding for rural development projects in Wakulla County, including Project Boomer.

Project Boomer focuses on the potential expansion of Residential Elevators, a well-established local business. The proposal aims to consolidate all of the company’s operations in Wakulla County—retaining nearly 80 existing jobs and creating over 40 new ones.

But that’s not all.

Beth Cicchetti, also with the Wakulla Economic Development Council, shared updates on another initiative—Project Safety.

“We have an excellent asset here in Wakulla County, and the name of it is Opportunity Park,” Cicchetti explained.“It’s a 240-acre light industrial and office park and it has an opportunity to house up to 1.9 million square feet, which really computes into 3,800 employees, so there’s a huge opportunity in this community.”While still in the proposal phase, Project Safety involves working with a manufacturer that produces armor and defense equipment. If it moves forward, it could be a game-changer for job growth in the area.

Cicchetti added that it’s not just about jobs now—it’s about laying the foundation for future generations.

“An entire coalition of professionals from industry, education, and government are working together through the Wakulla Economic Development Board,” she said,“to make sure that the citizens here have a future and the students who are coming out of our schools have a future—and they can live and work right here in Wakulla County.”

Both projects are part of a broader plan to grow the county’s economy and create more meaningful career paths for residents.

The conversation is just getting started. County leaders are continuing to work through the details, but momentum is building for big things ahead in Wakulla County.

