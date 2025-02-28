Wakulla Animal Services faces severe overcrowding and calls for community support

Wakulla Animal Services is urgently seeking adopters, fosters, and rescues to help care for at least 40 dogs after taking in 23 dogs following an animal abuse investigation at a home in Crawfordville.

The shelter is seeking adopters, rescues, and fosters to help alleviate overcrowding.

Watch the video to see how community support is crucial for the shelter.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Following an alleged animal abuse investigation, Wakulla Animal Services is now housing at least 40 dogs at its facility in Crawfordville. I’ve been closely following this story all week, and the situation is becoming dire.

Of these 40 dogs, 23 were rescued just this past Tuesday evening. Some were found at a home in Crawfordville, where Animal Services was called in to assist.

"It’s a small facility, and right now, we’re way overcrowded," said Steve Saunders, a volunteer at Wakulla Animal Services. The shelter is struggling to manage the influx of animals, and Saunders added that they are desperately in need of support from the community.

"Right now, we’re pleading for adopters, rescues, and fosters. We need to get these dogs out of the shelter and into loving homes," he urged.

I was on the scene Tuesday evening when Animal Services came to rescue these dogs. The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the situation, and they are in contact with the dog owners as the case unfolds.

Saunders, however, emphasized that the shelter can’t do it alone. "The staff here has done everything they can to network, rehome, and adopt out dogs. I’ve never seen a place work harder for these animals," he said.

To help alleviate the overcrowding, the shelter has opened extra kennels in a newly refurbished area. Currently, there are 34 dog kennels available across the two shelter buildings, but the number of animals continues to strain resources.

One such success story is Sammie, a dog that was abandoned in Crawfordville and later adopted, only to be surrendered again. Trey Morrison, who later adopted Sammie, spoke about their bond and why he chose to give her another chance.

"We wanted to give her another chance and we really liked her, she’s been really great," Morrison said. His story is a reminder that the animals at the shelter deserve a second chance and a loving home. "You have so many animals at the shelter, why not give one a chance if you’re looking," he added.

This year, Wakulla Animal Services has faced additional challenges, including overcrowding, a parvo outbreak, and staff shortages. Despite these struggles, Saunders remains hopeful that the community will step up and make a difference.

"It starts and ends with the community. The shelter is the last stop. As a citizen, it’s up to us to intervene much earlier in the process."

Wakulla Animal Services has stated that they will not resort to euthanizing animals to manage overcrowding. They are desperately seeking rescues and potential adopters to help care for these animals.

If you’re interested in adopting or fostering, or if you know of any rescues that can assist, please consider reaching out to Wakulla Animal Services. These animals need our help now more than ever.

