12 animals rescued from dire conditions in Crawfordville following abuse allegations

Authorities rescued 12 animals, including 7 dogs, from a Crawfordville home after videos of their poor condition surfaced on social media.

The animals were found in extreme neglect, with signs of fighting and untreated injuries.

Watch the video above to hear from nonprofits like Champs Chance and how they're now working to ensure these animals receive the medical attention they need.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

12 animals have been removed from a Crawfordville home after authorities discovered the appalling conditions they were living in. The rescue operation, which took place Tuesday night, was prompted by disturbing TikTok videos that reportedly showed dogs fighting, bleeding, and suffering from untreated injuries.

“This is the worst case of animal cruelty I’ve seen during the whole time I’ve spent working here,” said Daniella Flores with Champs Chance, a nonprofit dog rescue based in Quincy.

The situation first came to light when TikTok videos of the animals in distress began circulating on social media. Flores, who came across the videos, was horrified by what she saw. “There’s videos of them fighting each other, bleeding, puss coming out of their faces,” she explained.

Working alongside Wakulla County Animal Control and the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, Champs Chance helped locate the animals and secure the proper warrants to remove them from the property. Authorities forced their way into the home when the owners were nowhere to be found.

“I’ve always been a little concerned about the animals being there,” said Charles Looney, a neighbor of the property. “It was a surprise and I saw all these vehicles up and down the road with the Sheriff’s Department and everybody.”

Now, the dogs are receiving the care they need. Seven of the rescued animals have been taken to Champs Chance, while the remaining five are at Wakulla Animal Services.

A spokesperson for the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are in contact with the dog owners and are conducting interviews as part of their ongoing investigation.

The rescued animals are now on their way to recovery, thanks to the combined efforts of local authorities and nonprofit organizations.

