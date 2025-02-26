11 dogs rescued from Crawfordville Home following social media videos

CRAWFORDVILLE, FL — The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged animal abuse case.

In a social media post Tuesday evening, the sheriff's office said they were made aware of videos on social media that allege neglect and abuse of numerous dogs at a Crawfordville residence and that a criminal investigation was launched.

Deputies, along with Animal Control Officers from Wakulla Animal Services, responded to the property with a search warrant.

WTXL was there as animals were being removed from the home. Eleven dogs were rescued and taken to Wakulla County Animal Services and Champ's Chance Inc.

The owners were not home at the time of the search.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the sheriff's office is expected to give an update Wednesday.

18 dogs and 2 cats were also seized on Tuesday during an unrelated incident.

This is a developing story.

