FHP: One killed, another critically injured following crash in Wakulla County

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — An 18-year-old girl is dead following a crash in Wakulla County Wednesday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol says just after 4:00 p.m., the teenage driver was traveling westbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Road just east of Cajer Posey Road, when for unknown reasons, the driver drove off the highway, got back onto the highway, crossed the center line, then made a right turn causing the car to leave the roadway again.

FHP says the car came to a stop after hitting several trees and overturning into the wood line.

FHP reports the driver, along with her 13-year-old female passenger, were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, where the driver died.

The passenger remains in critical condition.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office, Wakulla County EMS, and Wakulla County Fire Rescue

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide has now been assigned the investigation.

